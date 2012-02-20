SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Singapore shares are
expected to open stronger as Asian markets rose in early trade
after China boosted lending capacity, while Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp is in the limelight following better-than-expected
results.
OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest lender reported
an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, buoyed by strong loan
growth.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190
USD/JPY 79.71 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1732.69 0.55% 9.500
US CRUDE 104.82 1.53% 1.580
DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79
ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St ends week higher before Greece decision
> US bond prices slip, Greece prospects damp safety bid
> Yen slumps, Aussie cheers as China announces stimulus
> Gold down on profit-taking, posts slim weekly gain
> Brent hits 8-month high near $121 after Iran move
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SBS TRANSIT LTD, COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD
, SMRT CORP LTD
- Singapore transport operators may be in focus after the
Singapore government said it will spend S$1.1 billion ($869
million) to help bus operators increase the size of their
fleets. The city-state will also expand its railway networks.
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- Singapore telecommunications firm SingTel said on Monday
its Australian subsidiary, Optus Mobile Pty Limited, had agreed
to acquire Vividwireless Group Ltd from Network Investment
Holdings Pty Ltd for A$230 million ($246.5 million).
[ID:nWNAS6843 ]
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on
Monday it had appointed DBS Bank Ltd, J.P. Morgan and UBS AG as
joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the firm's planned
issue of perpetual capital securities denominated in Singapore
dollar.
-- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP
- Singapore's Raffles Medical said on Monday its 2011 net
profit rose 11.3 percent to S$50.4 million ($40 million) from a
year earlier, partly helped by improved operating efficiency,
higher patient load, the recruitment of more specialist
consultants and a wider range of medical specialties.
Raffles Medical may also benefit from Singapore's plan to
double yearly expenditure on healthcare to S$8 billion from the
current S$4 billion over the next five years.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.79 percent on Friday to 3,000.59 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.35
percent to 12,949.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 0.23 percent to 1,361.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.27 percent to 2,951.78.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
($1 = 0.9333 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.2586 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)