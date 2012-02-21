SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Singapore shares may
drift downwards on Tuesday after Tokyo and Seoul opened lower,
with investors staying on the sidelines until a rescue deal for
Greece is reached. The U.S. market was closed for a public
holiday.
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, a Singapore shopping mall
developer and operator, may be in focus after announcing that it
had acquired the remaining 73.71 percent stakes each in three
Japanese malls. The malls are in Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190
USD/JPY 79.63 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0312 -- 0.031
SPOT GOLD 1734.14 0.04% 0.620
US CRUDE 104.73 1.44% 1.490
DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79
ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Euro up with Greek deal expected, sentiment fragile
> Gold climbs with euro on hopes for Greek deal
> Oil rises to 8-month high on Iran, China moves
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Tuesday
that the air operator's certificate of Indonesia's PT Mandala
Airlines, in which it has a 33 percent investment, had been
reactivated. Mandala's certificate had been frozen since the
suspension of its operations in January 2011.
-- GMG GLOBAL LTD
- Singapore rubber producer GMG Global said on Monday its
fourth-quarter net profit rose 29.4 percent to S$16.7 million
($13 million) from a year earlier, helped by higher sales and
average selling prices.
-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD
- Singapore-listed Yangzijiang said on Monday it had secured
contracts to build seven vessels with a total value of $206.2
million since the start of 2012.
-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore contract manufacturer Hi-P International denied
a broker's report that it had secured a large order, believed to
be from Apple, for its new metal-casing business.
Hi-P also said that its planned capital expenditure of
around S$100 million is for the acquisition of different
machinery and equipment, as well as for the expansion of the
firm's production facilities.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.69 percent on Monday to 3,021.19 points.
- U.S. stock markets were closed for a public holiday.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)