SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Singapore shares may drift downwards on Tuesday after Tokyo and Seoul opened lower, with investors staying on the sidelines until a rescue deal for Greece is reached. The U.S. market was closed for a public holiday. CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, a Singapore shopping mall developer and operator, may be in focus after announcing that it had acquired the remaining 73.71 percent stakes each in three Japanese malls. The malls are in Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.63 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0312 -- 0.031 SPOT GOLD 1734.14 0.04% 0.620 US CRUDE 104.73 1.44% 1.490 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Euro up with Greek deal expected, sentiment fragile > Gold climbs with euro on hopes for Greek deal > Oil rises to 8-month high on Iran, China moves Stocks and factors to watch: -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Tuesday that the air operator's certificate of Indonesia's PT Mandala Airlines, in which it has a 33 percent investment, had been reactivated. Mandala's certificate had been frozen since the suspension of its operations in January 2011. -- GMG GLOBAL LTD - Singapore rubber producer GMG Global said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 29.4 percent to S$16.7 million ($13 million) from a year earlier, helped by higher sales and average selling prices. -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD - Singapore-listed Yangzijiang said on Monday it had secured contracts to build seven vessels with a total value of $206.2 million since the start of 2012. -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore contract manufacturer Hi-P International denied a broker's report that it had secured a large order, believed to be from Apple, for its new metal-casing business. Hi-P also said that its planned capital expenditure of around S$100 million is for the acquisition of different machinery and equipment, as well as for the expansion of the firm's production facilities. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.69 percent on Monday to 3,021.19 points. - U.S. stock markets were closed for a public holiday. ($1 = 1.2508 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)