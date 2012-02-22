SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Singapore shares may drift lower on Wednesday, following weak starts in Tokyo and Seoul, with the surge in oil prices likely to weigh on transport stocks such as Singapore Airlines Ltd and Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. Wilmar International Ltd, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 57 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit, helped by contributions from its expanded sugar operations. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1362.21 0.07% 0.980 USD/JPY 79.78 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0574 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1758.19 -0.05% -0.800 US CRUDE 105.96 -0.27% -0.300 DOW JONES 12965.69 0.12% 15.82 ASIA ADRS 129.81 -0.60% -0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St loses steam after Dow crosses 13,000 > US bond prices fall on Greek bailout deal, new supply > Euro relief proves fleeting, China data eyed > Gold rises over 1 pct on Greek deal uncertainty > Oil rises to 9-month high on Greece rescue, Iran cuts Stocks and factors to watch: -- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST - CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT), a real estate investment trust, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy an office building on the outskirts of Singapore's central business district for S$430.0 million ($342.37 million). CapitaCommercial Trust will purchase the property from fund managed by LaSalle Investment Management Asia and Lum Chang Holdings. -- DBS - DBS Bank Ltd on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior fixed-rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. -- HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST - Singapore-listed port operator Hutchison reported on Tuesday net profit of HK$608.2 million ($78.4 million) for the three months ended December, three percent higher than its forecast of HK$592.9 million. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.13 percent on Tuesday to 3,025.07 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.12 percent to 12,965.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged 0.07 percent higher to 1,362.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 2,948.57. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 7.7542 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)