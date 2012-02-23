SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Singapore shares may fall on Thursday, following losses on Wall Street overnight as weak data on European business activity fanned concerns of a recession in the euro zone. Neptune Orient Lines Ltd, the world's sixth largest container shipping firm, will be in focus after it reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected quarterly loss due to high fuel costs and lower freight rates. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.66 -0.33% -4.550 USD/JPY 80.25 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0121 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1775.15 -0.04% -0.640 US CRUDE 105.98 -0.28% -0.300 DOW JONES 12938.67 -0.21% -27.02 ASIA ADRS 130.24 0.33% 0.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Banks sink on European economic worry > Bonds jump on Greece, Middle East jitters > Yen plummets to 7-month low vs dollar; sterling down > Gold jumps to 3-month high on chart buying > US crude adds to losses, Brent pares gains on API Stocks and factors to watch: -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Casino operator Genting Singapore said on Wednesday it was looking to invest in new projects after it swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter and announced its first-ever dividend. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines cut its cargo capacity by 20 percent as global economic slowdown led to persistent weakness in demand and high jet fuel prices piled pressure on its profitability. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodity firm Olam said it has launched and priced the issue of Singapore dollar denominated perpetual capital securities and will raise S$275 million through the offering. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Oil and gas services firm Ezion said it plans to raise net proceeds of about S$95 million through a placement of 110,000 shares at S$0.88 each-- a 6.6 percent discount to the weighted average price for trades done on Tuesday. Most of the proceeds will go towards the acquisition of offshore and marine assets. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.97 percent on Wednesday to 2,995.59 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.21 percent at 12,938.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.33 percent to 1,357.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.52 percent to 2,933.17. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview