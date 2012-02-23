SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Singapore shares may
fall on Thursday, following losses on Wall Street overnight as
weak data on European business activity fanned concerns of a
recession in the euro zone.
Neptune Orient Lines Ltd, the world's sixth
largest container shipping firm, will be in focus after it
reported on Wednesday a larger-than-expected quarterly loss due
to high fuel costs and lower freight rates.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1357.66 -0.33% -4.550
USD/JPY 80.25 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0121 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1775.15 -0.04% -0.640
US CRUDE 105.98 -0.28% -0.300
DOW JONES 12938.67 -0.21% -27.02
ASIA ADRS 130.24 0.33% 0.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
- Casino operator Genting Singapore said on Wednesday it was
looking to invest in new projects after it swung to a net profit
in the fourth quarter and announced its first-ever dividend.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines cut its cargo capacity by 20 percent as
global economic slowdown led to persistent weakness in demand
and high jet fuel prices piled pressure on its profitability.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodity firm Olam said it has launched and priced the
issue of Singapore dollar denominated perpetual capital
securities and will raise S$275 million through the offering.
-- EZION HOLDINGS LTD
- Oil and gas services firm Ezion said it plans to raise net
proceeds of about S$95 million through a placement of 110,000
shares at S$0.88 each-- a 6.6 percent discount to the weighted
average price for trades done on Tuesday. Most of the proceeds
will go towards the acquisition of offshore and marine assets.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.97 percent on Wednesday to 2,995.59 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.21 percent
at 12,938.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.33 percent to 1,357.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.52 percent to 2,933.17.
