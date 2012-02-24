SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street overnight after positive jobless claims data showed the U.S. labour market remains on the mend. United Overseas Bank Ltd, the smallest of Singapore's three banking groups, will be in focus after it reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit due to a lack of one-off gains and as it booked losses on its European debt exposure. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.46 0.43% 5.800 USD/JPY 79.98 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0069 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1777.99 -0.10% -1.800 US CRUDE 108.51 0.63% 0.680 DOW JONES 12984.69 0.36% 46.02 ASIA ADRS 130.18 -0.05% -0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rises, nearing 4-year highs > Strong seven-year auction lifts bond prices > Euro jumps vs dollar and yen, but may top soon > Gold rises for 4th day on easing worries, Greece > Brent crude hits record high in euros Stocks and factors to watch: -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second largest rig-builder, reported a larger-than-expected 26 percent fall in quarterly net profit as it booked fewer higher-margin projects. It earned S$177 million ($141 million) in net profit excluding exceptional items for the three months ended December compared to S$239.4 million a year ago. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (DBS) DBS said some customers have been hit by unauthorised withdrawal of funds in Singapore through the use of the bank's automated teller machines (ATM), resulting in a total lost of S$23,000 ($18,300). However the largest bank in Southeast Asia said the incident was not a result of any new card skimming activity but a residual effect of a scam that hit the lender at the end of last year. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering posted a 7.4 percent rise in its full year net profit to S$527.5 million, and had a record high order book of S$12.3 billion. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the company said it expects to achieve higher revenue and profit before taxes this year. -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD - Shipbuilder Cosco Corp said its full year net profit fell 44 percent to S$139.7 million, hurt by higher costs in its shipyard operations and lower contributions from dry bulk shipping. -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD - Contract manufacturer Hi-P International said its fourth quarter net profit plunged 73.7 percent to S$9.4 million from a year ago despite booking revenue growth, as it was hurt by pricing pressure, higher material and labour costs and higher depreciation of certain assets. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.91 percent to 2,968.34 on Thursday to 2,968.34 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.36 percent to 12,984.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.43 percent to 1,363.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.81 percent higher at 2,956.98. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Editing by Richard Pullin)