SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Singapore shares may
open higher on Monday, after positive consumer sentiment and new
home sales data in the U.S. helped to push the S&P 500 to its
highest level in four years.
Singapore property and hotel firm UOL Group Ltd
may be in focus after it posted on Friday a 12 percent drop in
full-year net profit, mainly due to higher taxes and lower fair
value gains, and said it was cautious about prospects in 2012.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.74 0.17% 2.280
USD/JPY 81.25 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9757 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1772.59 -0.46% -8.150
US CRUDE 109.55 -0.20% -0.220
DOW JONES 12982.95 -0.01% -1.74
ASIA ADRS 131.11 0.71% 0.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
> S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years
> Bonds rise on Europe worries, surging oil
> Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm
> Gold slips but notches largest gain in four weeks
> Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- FIRST RESOURCES LTD
- Palm oil firm First Resources said its fourth quarter net
profit rose 10.4 percent to $77.8 million from a year ago,
driven by higher palm oil prices and sales volumes.
-- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- Property firm SC Global said it booked a net loss of
S$18.6 million for the three months ended December, compared to
a net profit of S$45.3 million a year ago, hurt by lower
property sales.
-- VENTURE CORP LTD
- Venture said its fourth quarter net profit fell 30 percent
to S$38 million from S$54.2 million a year ago, weighed by lower
sales.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.33 percent on Friday to 2,978.08 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.01 percent
at 12,982.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.17
percent to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed
0.23 percent to 2,963.75.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)