SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Singapore shares may rise on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street overnight, after oil prices retreated and data showed improvement in the U.S. housing market. Palm oil company Wilmar International may be in focus after it said it had acquired a 10.1 percent stake in Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd for $124 million. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1367.59 0.14% 1.850 USD/JPY 80.42 -0.21% -0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9359 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1767.19 0.04% 0.700 US CRUDE 107.99 -0.53% -0.570 DOW JONES 12981.51 -0.01% -1.44 ASIA ADRS 130.54 -0.43% -0.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008 > Bonds gain on oil, Europe, month-end buying > Profit taking knocks wind out of euro, ECB eyed > Gold falls as euro drops, eyes resistance > Oil falls after recent surge despite supply fears Stocks and factors to watch: -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Sembcorp Industries posted a 10.2 percent rise in its fourth quarter net profit to S$251.9 million ($200.5 million)from a year ago, helped by higher sales from its utilities business. -- GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm Golden Agri Resources said its fourth quarter net profit fell 36 percent to $748 million from a year ago, hurt by higher fertiliser costs and export tax, as well as a fall in output of palm oil products. -- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER - PT Berlian Laju Tanker, Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping group, said it had defaulted on six of its debt instruments, both dollar-denominated debt and local currency bonds, due this month. -- TIGER AIRWAYS LTD - Singapore's low-cost carrier Tiger Airways will start its Indonesian joint venture PT Mandala Airlines in April and gradually boost its fleet size to 10 new Airbus A320 jets over the year, Chief Executive Chin Yau Seng told Reuters on Monday. -- ARMSTRONG INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD - Armstrong Industrial said its fourth quarter net profit plunged 67.3 percent to S$2.2 million from a year ago, hurt by the shutdown of two of its factories in Thailand following massive flooding. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.05 percent on Monday to 2,946.78 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.01 percent to 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.14 percent to 1,367.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.08 percent higher at 2,966.16. ($1=1.2561 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)