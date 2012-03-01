SINGAPORE, Mar 1 Singapore shares may open
lower on Thursday, tracking a fall in U.S. stocks after comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed
investors hoping for a strong signal on more stimulus.
Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd
may be in focus after announcing its fourth-quarter
net profit rose 24 percent from a year earlier to 1.04 billion
yuan ($165.3 million), helped by higher vessel deliveries and
increased gross profit margin.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.68 -0.47% -6.500
USD/JPY 81.19 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9809 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1704.51 0.55% 9.270
US CRUDE 107.09 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 12952.07 -0.41% -53.05
ASIA ADRS 130.61 -1.29% -1.71
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St snaps four-day advance after Bernanke remarks
> U.S. bonds slip as Bernanke fails to signal stimulus
> Euro, Aussie hit by wave of profit taking post ECB
> Gold down 5 pct, biggest one-day drop in 3 years
> Oil ends Feb higher on upbeat U.S. Fed report
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD
- Singapore-listed palm oil firm Indofood Agri Resources
will set aside $200 million to buy palm oil, rubber and sugar
assets outside Indonesia, where it currently has a big presence,
as it looks to diversify future profits, a top official said.
-- RAFFLES EDUCATION CORP LTD
- Singapore's Raffles Education said on Thursday it had
agreed to sell the land use rights related to four land parcels
and some properties in China's Langfang Development Zone to
Langfang Fenghe International Golf Club Co., Ltd for 1 billion
yuan ($159 million).
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- Singapore's United Overseas Bank said on Thursday it plans
to issue 2.25 percent fixed rate senior notes with a size of
$500 million due 2017.
UOB, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,
Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and Nomura Singapore Ltd have been
appointed as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, while
CIMB Bank (L) Ltd has been appointed as co-manager, for the
Notes.
-- LANKOM ELECTRONICS LTD
- Singapore's LANKom Electronics said on Thursday it will
acquire Sinocom Pharmaceutical Inc, a pharmaceutical wholesaler
and distributor in China, for around S$298.4 million ($239.3
million).
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.82 percent on Wednesday to 2,994.06 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.41 percent
to 12,952.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.47 percent to 1,365.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.67 percent to 2,966.89.
($1 = 6.2936 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 1.2470 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)