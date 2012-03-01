SINGAPORE, Mar 1 Singapore shares may open lower on Thursday, tracking a fall in U.S. stocks after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal on more stimulus. Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd may be in focus after announcing its fourth-quarter net profit rose 24 percent from a year earlier to 1.04 billion yuan ($165.3 million), helped by higher vessel deliveries and increased gross profit margin. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.68 -0.47% -6.500 USD/JPY 81.19 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9809 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1704.51 0.55% 9.270 US CRUDE 107.09 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12952.07 -0.41% -53.05 ASIA ADRS 130.61 -1.29% -1.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St snaps four-day advance after Bernanke remarks > U.S. bonds slip as Bernanke fails to signal stimulus > Euro, Aussie hit by wave of profit taking post ECB > Gold down 5 pct, biggest one-day drop in 3 years > Oil ends Feb higher on upbeat U.S. Fed report Stocks and factors to watch: -- INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed palm oil firm Indofood Agri Resources will set aside $200 million to buy palm oil, rubber and sugar assets outside Indonesia, where it currently has a big presence, as it looks to diversify future profits, a top official said. -- RAFFLES EDUCATION CORP LTD - Singapore's Raffles Education said on Thursday it had agreed to sell the land use rights related to four land parcels and some properties in China's Langfang Development Zone to Langfang Fenghe International Golf Club Co., Ltd for 1 billion yuan ($159 million). -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - Singapore's United Overseas Bank said on Thursday it plans to issue 2.25 percent fixed rate senior notes with a size of $500 million due 2017. UOB, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and Nomura Singapore Ltd have been appointed as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, while CIMB Bank (L) Ltd has been appointed as co-manager, for the Notes. -- LANKOM ELECTRONICS LTD - Singapore's LANKom Electronics said on Thursday it will acquire Sinocom Pharmaceutical Inc, a pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor in China, for around S$298.4 million ($239.3 million). - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.82 percent on Wednesday to 2,994.06 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.41 percent to 12,952.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.47 percent to 1,365.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.67 percent to 2,966.89. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.2936 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 1.2470 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)