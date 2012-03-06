SINGAPORE, March 6 Singapore shares may
open lower on Tuesday, tracking U.S. stocks which retreated
overnight after China cut its growth target for 2012, and the
world's second-largest rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd
is likely to be in focus.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is
selling up to S$330 million ($264 million) worth of shares in
Sembcorp Marine, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal
said on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1364.33 -0.39% -5.300
USD/JPY 81.52 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0174 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1704.76 -0.06% -1.030
US CRUDE 107.19 0.44% 0.470
DOW JONES 12962.81 -0.11% -14.76
ASIA ADRS 128.52 -1.37% -1.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall Street slips as China trims growth target
> US bonds slip on brighter US outlook; worries remain
> China worries hit growth currencies; euro off lows
> Gold drops on China, eyes key technical support
> Oil firms on Iran fears, growth worry curbs gains
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Gloucester Coal's board of directors will
unanimously urge shareholders to back a proposed merger with
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's Australian unit,
Yanzhou Coal said on Monday.
Gloucester's major shareholder Noble Group has already
expressed support for the proposed deal.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Monday the daily average value
of securities traded on the bourse rose 41 percent in February
from the previous month.
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm Swiber said on Tuesday
it had won contracts worth around $36 million for vessel
chartering services in the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast Asia.
With the latest wins, Swiber's order backlog rose to over $1.1
billion.
-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore contract manufacturer Hi-P International said on
Monday it had accepted an offer of a $30 million revolving
credit facility from the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd.
The company said it intends to apply it for general working
capital purposes.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged
0.06 percent lower on Monday to 2,991.80 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.11 percent
to 12,962.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.39 percent to 1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.86 percent to 2,950.48.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)