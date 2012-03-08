SINGAPORE, March 8 Singapore shares could rise on Thursday, following gains on Wall Street overnight, helped by a positive U.S. private sector jobs report and optimism Greece will complete its debt restructuring. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd could be in focus after it said its land systems arm, ST Kinetics, has received an order from India's Ordnance Factory Board prohibiting the company from entering into any contract with it for 10 years. ST Kinetics has never won any defence contracts in India and is seeking legal advice, its parent said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1352.63 0.69% 9.270 USD/JPY 81.32 0.3% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9739 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1684.09 -0.04% -0.670 US CRUDE 106.12 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 12837.33 0.61% 78.18 ASIA ADRS 126.92 1.08% 1.35 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Banks lift Wall St, breaking 3-day skid > Prices ease on Greece deal optimism, U.S. jobs data > Euro off lows as Greek debt deal, ECB loom > Gold rises on optimism over Fed, Greek debt > Oil up as Greece hopes, US jobs data fueled rebound Stocks and factors to watch: -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, said it is reviewing plans to establish a real estate investment corporation in Japan, but nothing has been decided. -- TREASURY CHINA TRUST - Treasury China Trust, which owns commercial properties, said it has received approval from Chinese authorities to establish an equity investment management business in Shanghai, allowing it to raise domestic yuan capital in a private equity format. -- CORTINA HOLDINGS LTD - Watch retailer Cortina Holdings said it has agreed to buy seven units located at an office and retail development, the Adelphi, in Singapore for S$20 million to house its headquarters. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.64 percent on Wednesday to 2,913.16 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.61 percent to 12,837.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.69 percent to 1,352.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.87 percent higher at 2,935.69. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Paul Tait)