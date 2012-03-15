SINGAPORE, March 15 Singapore shares may have a cautious start on Thursday after a mixed performance in U.S. stocks overnight. Tokyo opened higher but Seoul edged downward in early trade. Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings may be in focus after it proposed a placement of up to 101.07 million new shares at S$0.635 each -- a 9.74 percent discount to the volume weighted average price of shares traded on Tuesday. The stock resumes trading on Thursday after a Wednesday suspension. Swiber aims to raise net proceeds of around S$62.5 million ($49.3 million) to fund general working capital requirements. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.28 -0.12% -1.670 USD/JPY 83.92 0.29% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2776 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1643.86 0.11% 1.760 US CRUDE 105.65 0.21% 0.220 DOW JONES 13194.10 0.12% 16.42 ASIA ADRS 130.05 -1.15% -1.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St retreats after rally, but Apple up again > U.S. Treasuries drop as Fed's outlook curbs safety bid > Dollar jumps vs euro and yen on yields, Fed stance > Gold tumbles again on dashed QE hopes, technicals > Oil falls on U.S. stock build, Iran eyed Stocks and factors to watch: -- JAYA HOLDINGS - Singapore's offshore shipping and shipbuilding firm, Jaya Holdings, said chief executive Chan Mun Lye will retire at the end of the month. Venkatraman Sheshashayee will become CEO effective April 1. -- SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD - Technical charts suggest the engineering unit of Singapore Airlines may be overbought at current levels as it is trading near its resistance level of S$4.10. The stock's Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is at 75. A level above 70 is considered overbought. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore's largest lender priced $750 million in fixed rate subordinated notes due Sept 21 2022 under its $15 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The notes will bear a fixed coupon of 3.625 percent in the first five years. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 1.25 percent on Wednesday to 3,026.40 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.12 percent to 13,194.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.12 percent to 1,394.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.03 percent higher at 3,040.73. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2686 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)