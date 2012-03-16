SINGAPORE, March 16 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday after Wall Street rose overnight following better-than-expected U.S. data that showed improving labour market conditions in the world's largest economy. Singapore Airlines (SIA) may be in focus after its February load factor rose from a month earlier. SIA filled 66.6 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in February, higher than the 65.5 percent reported in January but lower than the 66.9 percent a year earlier. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.6 0.6% 8.320 USD/JPY 83.5 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2848 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1656.29 -0.09% -1.440 US CRUDE 105.46 0.33% 0.350 DOW JONES 13252.76 0.44% 58.66 ASIA ADRS 131.14 0.84% 1.09 ------------------------------------------------------------- > S&P ends over 1,400 for first time since 2008 crisis > Selling stalls as yields weighed vs recovery's path > Dollar falls vs yen, euro on profit taking after rally > Gold rises 1 percent, snaps three-day decline > Oil falls as US, UK plan oil reserve release Stocks and factors to watch: -- PRIVATE HOME SALES - Private home sales in Singapore, excluding executive condominiums, rose 29 percent in February to 2,413 units from the previous month, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said on Thursday, indicating demand for residential properties was still robust. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE PROPOSES REGULATORY CHANGE - The Singapore Exchange is proposing changes to the reporting and registration of Negotiated Large Trades (NLTs) in the derivatives market by enabling the registration of NLTs through the QUEST trading system and by extending the registration hours on the eNLT system to 8 p.m. (1200 GMT). -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD - Singapore-listed Chinese shipping firm Cosco Corp is the most expensive of 116 stocks in Singapore tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows. The stock is trading at 1.45 times its mean price target of S$0.82 and scores badly on valuation metrics with a value-momentum score of 6 on a scale of 1 to 100. -- AUSGROUP - Singapore-listed Australian based fabrication, construction and integrated service firm AusGroup formalised a contract announced last year worth A$160 million ($168 million)with Karara Mining Ltd. The project is now in its construction phase after the early work contract last March. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.02 percent on Thursday to 3,025.84 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.44 percent to 13,252.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.6 percent to 1,402.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.51 percent higher at 3,056.37. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 0.9499 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Mark Tay)