SINGAPORE, April 30 Singapore shares may open
higher on Monday, tracking gains in U.S. stocks on the back of
stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, with bourse operator
Singapore Exchange Ltd and Indofood Agri Resources Ltd
likely to be in focus.
Singapore and Malaysia expect to link their stock exchanges
in June this year to allow brokers in one country to buy shares
in the other without having to go through an intermediary, the
two countries' bourse operators said on Friday.
Indofood Agri said on Monday its first-quarter net profit
fell 27 percent to 377 billion rupiah ($41 million) from a year
earlier, partly hit by lower average selling prices of palm
products and rubber as well as higher production costs.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1403.36 0.24% 3.380
USD/JPY 80.33 0.07% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1664.46 0.13% 2.140
US CRUDE 104.78 -0.14% -0.150
DOW JONES 13228.31 0.18% 23.69
ASIA ADRS 127.55 0.43% 0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
> S&P 500 rallies for week on Amazon, Expedia results
> US bonds rise as slower US growth supports demand
> Dollar ends week on a down note post US GDP data
> Gold posts biggest weekly rise since late Feb
> Oil little changed in thin, tug-of-war trade
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP
- Raffles Medical said on Monday its first-quarter net
profit rose 11 percent to S$11.6 million ($9.4 million) from a
year earlier on the back of better operating performance, partly
driven by higher patient load.
-- SINGAPORE POST LTD
- Singapore Post said on Friday underlying net profit,
excluding one-off items, for its fourth quarter fell 23 percent
to S$26.8 million from a year earlier, hurt by a slower economy
and higher cost pressures.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was
flat on Friday at 2,981.58 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.18
percent to 13,228.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 0.24 percent to 1,403.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 0.61 percent to 3,069.20.
($1 = 9189.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
($1 = 1.2385 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)