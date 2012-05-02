SINGAPORE, May 2 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, after data showing U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected last month boosted U.S. stocks overnight. Subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd will be in focus after it reported on Monday a 59 percent drop in fourth quarter net profit to S$13.9 million ($11.2 million), hurt by higher operating expenses and the impairment of goodwill on its bus operations. It declared a reduced final dividend of 5.70 Singapore cents compared with 6.75 cents a year ago. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.82 0.57% 7.910 USD/JPY 80.17 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9506 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1661.69 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE 105.87 -0.27% -0.290 DOW JONES 13279.32 0.50% 65.69 ASIA ADRS 126.45 -0.24% -0.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data > Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data > Yen off highs, China HSBC PMI eyed > Gold falls on strong US data, ends five-day rise > Oil turns higher on strong U.S. factory growth Stocks and factors to watch: - CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, on Monday reported a 31 percent CLIMB in first quarter net profit to S$133.2 million, helped by higher operating income and larger portfolio gains. - SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Luxury property developer SC Global said it expects to report a net loss of S$10 million for January-March due to lower sales of its developments. That compares to a net profit of S$72.8 million a year ago. - SAKARI RESOURCES LTD - Coal miner Sakari Resources said its first quarter net profit plunged 65 percent to S$14.5 million from a year ago, hurt by lower production and sales. It said margins were also pressured by strong inflationary factors in Indonesia and higher fuel prices. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.10 percent to 2,978.57 points on Monday. - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.50 percent to 13,279.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.57 percent to 1,405.82, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.13 percent to 3,050.44. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)