SINGAPORE, May 4 Singapore shares may open lower
on Friday after U.S. stocks fell overnight ahead of key jobs
data, with Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
likely to be in focus.
Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial properties, said on
Thursday it had priced its private placement of 150 million new
units at S$1.99 each, at the bottom of the S$1.99-S$2.04
indicative range.
Singapore's manufacturing activity contracted in April after
two months of expansion, hurt by drops in employment and order
backlogs, the latest Purchasing Manager's Index showed.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1391.57 -0.77% -10.740
USD/JPY 80.23 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9295 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1635.46 -0.05% -0.740
US CRUDE 102.55 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 13206.59 -0.47% -61.98
ASIA ADRS 124.82 -1.06% -1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St drops before jobs data, LinkedIn up late
> US bonds gain on services data before jobs report
> Euro drops as uncertainty weighs before US jobs data
> Gold falls 1 pct, US non-farm payrolls eyed
> Oil drops sharply on US economic data, technicals
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD
- Great Eastern said on Friday its first-quarter net profit
rose 65 percent to S$262.5 million ($211.2 million) from a year
earlier, helped by growth in underwriting profit, higher
investment income and mark-to-market gains from the recovery of
financial markets.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE
- Singapore Exchange said on Friday its April securities
turnover was down 27 percent to S$23.5 billion from a year
earlier. Securities daily average value fell 27 percent from a
year ago to S$1.2 billion.
-- CAPITAMALL TRUST
- CapitaMall Trust, Singapore's biggest real estate
investment trust by assets, said on Thursday it will make a
one-time gain of S$83.8 million ($67.54 million) from the sale
of one of its properties in the city-state.
-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP
- OCBC, Singapore's second largest banking group, said on
Thursday it has updated its $5 billion U.S. commercial paper
programme to allow it to issue up to $10 billion worth of
unsecured notes.
-- UPP HOLDINGS LTD
- UPP Holdings said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Myan Shwe Pyi Ltd (MSPL) to set up a joint
venture company to be incorporated in Myanmar.
The joint venture firm will buy assets in quarry
operations and engineering services for around $18.9 million
from MSPL.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.17 percent on Thursday to 3,000.94 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.47 percent
to 13,206.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.77
percent to 1,391.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell
1.16 percent to 3,024.30.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)