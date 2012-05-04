SINGAPORE, May 4 Singapore shares may open lower on Friday after U.S. stocks fell overnight ahead of key jobs data, with Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust likely to be in focus. Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial properties, said on Thursday it had priced its private placement of 150 million new units at S$1.99 each, at the bottom of the S$1.99-S$2.04 indicative range. Singapore's manufacturing activity contracted in April after two months of expansion, hurt by drops in employment and order backlogs, the latest Purchasing Manager's Index showed. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.57 -0.77% -10.740 USD/JPY 80.23 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9295 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1635.46 -0.05% -0.740 US CRUDE 102.55 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13206.59 -0.47% -61.98 ASIA ADRS 124.82 -1.06% -1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St drops before jobs data, LinkedIn up late > US bonds gain on services data before jobs report > Euro drops as uncertainty weighs before US jobs data > Gold falls 1 pct, US non-farm payrolls eyed > Oil drops sharply on US economic data, technicals Stocks and factors to watch: -- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD - Great Eastern said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 65 percent to S$262.5 million ($211.2 million) from a year earlier, helped by growth in underwriting profit, higher investment income and mark-to-market gains from the recovery of financial markets. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE - Singapore Exchange said on Friday its April securities turnover was down 27 percent to S$23.5 billion from a year earlier. Securities daily average value fell 27 percent from a year ago to S$1.2 billion. -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - CapitaMall Trust, Singapore's biggest real estate investment trust by assets, said on Thursday it will make a one-time gain of S$83.8 million ($67.54 million) from the sale of one of its properties in the city-state. -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - OCBC, Singapore's second largest banking group, said on Thursday it has updated its $5 billion U.S. commercial paper programme to allow it to issue up to $10 billion worth of unsecured notes. -- UPP HOLDINGS LTD - UPP Holdings said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Myan Shwe Pyi Ltd (MSPL) to set up a joint venture company to be incorporated in Myanmar. The joint venture firm will buy assets in quarry operations and engineering services for around $18.9 million from MSPL. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.17 percent on Thursday to 3,000.94 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.47 percent to 13,206.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.77 percent to 1,391.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.16 percent to 3,024.30. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2427 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)