SINGAPORE, May 8 Singapore shares may see a cautious start on Tuesday after U.S. stocks ended mixed and uncertainties about the euro zone debt crisis linger. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is likely to be in focus after posting a quarterly net profit of HK$462.8 million ($59.6 million), largely in line with its projection. While weak demand on U.S. and Europe trade persists, China's economy appears to be stabilising and continues to be a key engine of global economic growth in 2012, with the Pearl River Delta region remaining a main cargo source, Hutchison Port said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.58 0.04% 0.480 USD/JPY 79.89 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8768 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1637.25 -0.05% -0.850 US CRUDE 97.95 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13008.53 -0.23% -29.74 ASIA ADRS 123.35 0.05% 0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- > S&P ends almost flat; investors shrug off Europe > US bonds edge up amid European vote worries > Euro drops on anti-austerity votes but off lows > Gold eases as investors digest Europe's elections > Oil dips as Europe's election results fan uncertainty Stocks and factors to watch: -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - SIA Engineering said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 8.9 percent to S$66.3 million from a year earlier. It also said that despite uncertainties in the world's major economies and oil price volatility, demand for its core businesses is expected to remain stable in the near term. -- CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST, CWT LTD - Cache Logistics Trust is acquiring a warehouse facility in Singapore, Pandan Logistics Hub, from CWT for S$66 million via a sale and leaseback arrangement. It is Cache's largest acquisition to date, the company said. -- FJ BENJAMIN HOLDINGS LTD - FJ Benjamin reported on Monday a 9 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to S$3.5 million from a year earlier, helped by sales growth in its fashion business in Malaysia and its timepiece business in Hong Kong. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 2.19 percent on Monday to 2,924.95 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.23 percent to 13,008.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged 0.04 percent higher to 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.05 percent to 2,957.76. ($1 = 7.7617 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)