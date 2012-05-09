SINGAPORE, May 9 Singapore shares may fall on
Wednesday after political developments in Greece stoked fears
that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing
bailout and exit the euro zone.
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's
largest telecoms company, may be in focus after acquiring a
Silicon Valley startup in the mobile advertising sector, its
second such purchase in two months.
Separately, SingTel said the group's mobile customer base
reached 445 million in March, up 11 percent from a year
earlier.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1363.72 -0.43% -5.860
USD/JPY 79.88 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8454 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1602.85 -0.13% -2.030
US CRUDE 97.13 0.12% 0.120
DOW JONES 12932.09 -0.59% -76.44
ASIA ADRS 121.57 -1.44% -1.78
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims losses
> Greek political fears push US bond prices up
> Euro slips for 7th day vs dollar; politics weigh
> Gold down 2 pct, breaks below $1,600 on euro fears
> Oil slips as Europe, Greece fan demand worries
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD
- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp
(Singapore) Ltd posted a 25 percent fall in first quarter net
profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower dry bulk shipping income.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD LTD
- Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest
oil rig builder, said on Tuesday its PPL Shipyard unit has
secured a $208 million contract to build a jack-up drilling rig
for a unit of Malaysia's Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Bhd
.
-- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD
- Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise reported
on Tuesday a 42 percent rise in first-quarter revenue from a
year ago, but net profit fell 92 percent to S$21.7 million
mainly due to the absence of fair value gain on investment
properties.
-- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD
- Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium components for
trains, said on Tuesday it expects a significant drop in net
profit for its first quarter compared to a year ago mainly due
to lower revenue, higher operating expenses and finance cost, as
well as share of losses from an associated company.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.24 percent on Tuesday to 2,931.98 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.59 percent
to 12,932.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.43
percent to 1,363.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
0.39 percent to 2,946.27.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Eric Meijer)