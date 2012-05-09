SINGAPORE, May 9 Singapore shares may fall on Wednesday after political developments in Greece stoked fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing bailout and exit the euro zone. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms company, may be in focus after acquiring a Silicon Valley startup in the mobile advertising sector, its second such purchase in two months. Separately, SingTel said the group's mobile customer base reached 445 million in March, up 11 percent from a year earlier. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.72 -0.43% -5.860 USD/JPY 79.88 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8454 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1602.85 -0.13% -2.030 US CRUDE 97.13 0.12% 0.120 DOW JONES 12932.09 -0.59% -76.44 ASIA ADRS 121.57 -1.44% -1.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims losses > Greek political fears push US bond prices up > Euro slips for 7th day vs dollar; politics weigh > Gold down 2 pct, breaks below $1,600 on euro fears > Oil slips as Europe, Greece fan demand worries Stocks and factors to watch: -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD - Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd posted a 25 percent fall in first quarter net profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower dry bulk shipping income. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD LTD - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest oil rig builder, said on Tuesday its PPL Shipyard unit has secured a $208 million contract to build a jack-up drilling rig for a unit of Malaysia's Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Bhd . -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise reported on Tuesday a 42 percent rise in first-quarter revenue from a year ago, but net profit fell 92 percent to S$21.7 million mainly due to the absence of fair value gain on investment properties. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium components for trains, said on Tuesday it expects a significant drop in net profit for its first quarter compared to a year ago mainly due to lower revenue, higher operating expenses and finance cost, as well as share of losses from an associated company. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.24 percent on Tuesday to 2,931.98 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.59 percent to 12,932.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.43 percent to 1,363.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.39 percent to 2,946.27. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Eric Meijer)