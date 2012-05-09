SINGAPORE, May 10 Singapore shares may be
weighed down on Thursday by weak quarterly earnings from blue
chip companies including Singapore Airlines Ltd,
Neptune Orient Lines Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd
.
Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier with
a market value of $10 billion, will be in focus after it posted
an unexpected fourth-quarter loss of S$38.2 million ($30.5
million), hit by weak demand and high fuel prices.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2338 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1354.58 -0.67% -9.140
USD/JPY 79.64 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8262 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1589.45 -0.06% -1.000
US CRUDE 96.41 -0.41% -0.410
DOW JONES 12835.06 -0.75% -97.03
ASIA ADRS 121.23 -0.28% -0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
> S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound
> Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate
> Euro at 3-1/2 month low as debt crisis fears rise
> Gold falls below $1,600 on euro zone uncertainty
> Brent rises on Greece bailout payment, technicals
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD
- NOL, the world's seventh-largest container shipper,
reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss of $254 million, hit
by low freight rates and soaring fuel costs, and warned of
overcapacity in the sector.
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- SingTel reported a lower-than-expected 2.5 percent rise in
fiscal fourth quarter net profit on Thursday as stronger
contributions from its units in Indonesia and Thailand were
offset by weakness in India.
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- UOB posted a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in
quarterly profit on Wednesday due to higher loan margins and
fees and said it will pursue growth opportunities in the region.
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- The property arm of Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd
said on Wednesday it is partnering with Singapore-based
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to build a shopping mall with a development
cost around 500 million ringgit ($163.56 million) in Kuala
Lumpur.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig builder,
reported a 25 percent drop in first quarter net profit to S$113
million on Wednesday, partly due to lower margins on the rigs it
delivered compared to a year ago.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.06 percent on Wednesday to 2,900.91 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.75 percent
at 12,835.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped
0.67 percent to 1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index
closed 0.39 percent lower at 2,934.71.
