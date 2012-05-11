SINGAPORE, May 11 Singapore shares may see a weak start on Friday after U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on a surprising revelation that JPMorgan Chase & Co faces significant mark-to-market losses. Genting Singapore PLC, which owns one of Singapore's two multibillion-dollar casino complexes, may be in focus after it posted a 33 percent fall in first quarter net profit on Thursday and said it was looking for new projects to expand its business. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.99 0.25% 3.410 USD/JPY 79.89 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8566 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1593.65 -0.01% -0.080 US CRUDE 96.23 -0.88% -0.850 DOW JONES 12855.04 0.16% 19.98 ASIA ADRS 121.48 0.21% 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Surprising JPMorgan loss hits stock market late > US Treasury prices dip on jobs data > Euro snaps 8-session drop, up from 3-1/2 month low > Gold rises on bargain hunting, Europe worry eases > Oil ends mixed on China, OPEC, U.S. jobs data Stocks and factors to watch: -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - OCBC, Singapore's second-largest lender, on Friday posted a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by stronger loans, trading and investment income as well as an increase in contributions from its insurance arm. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble posted a 46 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to $110.1 million on Thursday, hurt by what it described as a loss on supply chain assets. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - City Developments, Southeast Asia's second-largest developer, posted a 45 percent drop in first quarter net profit to S$156.8 million ($125.1 million) on Thursday, hurt by lower margins from property development and an absence of one-time gains. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - The Singapore bourse operator said on Thursday its dark pool joint venture Chi-East will unwind its operations over the next two weeks as business volumes were weak and unlikely to improve. -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Asia Pacific Breweries said its second quarter net profit fell 7.3 percent to S$62.9 million due to an exceptional loss related to the impairment of a Chinese unit Jiangsu Dafuhao Breweries Co. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched 0.09 percent higher on Thursday to 2,903.60 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.16 percent to 12,855.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.25 percent to 1,357.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.04 percent to 2,933.64. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok)