SINGAPORE, May 14 Singapore shares may see a
positive start on Monday, after China took steps to spur growth
by cutting the required reserve ratio for banks, but ongoing
concerns over the euro zone's austerity drive may weigh on the
market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1353.39 -0.34% -4.600
USD/JPY 80.03 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8307 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1580.72 0.15% 2.420
US CRUDE 95.58 -0.57% -0.550
DOW JONES 12820.60 -0.27% -34.44
ASIA ADRS 120.36 -0.92% -1.12
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Banks hit by JPMorgan; Wall St ends week lower
> U.S. bond prices up on Europe worries, US banks
> Euro near 3-1/2 month low vs dollar on Greek uncertainty
> Gold posts worst weekly drop this year on euro fears
> Oil dips as China data outweighs upbeat US consumers
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Fraser and Neave posted on Friday a 37.1 percent fall in
second quarter net profit to S$85.5 million from a year ago,
weighed by a decline in property development revenue and lower
soft drinks and dairies sales.
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Sembcorp Industries said its first quarter net profit rose
10.5 percent to S$176.7 million compared to a year earlier,
helped by strong growth in its utilities business.
-- GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES LTD
- Palm oil firm Golden Agri said its net profit in the first
quarter fell 30 percent to $162 million from a year ago, due to
lower palm oil prices and higher fertiliser and labour costs.
-- UOL GROUP LTD
- Property developer UOL said its first quarter net profit
declined 63 percent to S$84 million, due to lower revenue from
property development and a drop in share of profits from
associated companies.
-- SATS LTD
- Aircraft ground handling and food services firm SATS Ltd
said on Monday its fourth quarter net profit slipped 1.2 percent
to S$50.1 million, due to the absence of contribution from
British food distributor and producer Daniels, which was sold in
October.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.7 percent to 2,883.40 points on Friday.
- The Dow Jones industrial average rose dropped 0.27
percent to 12,820.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slipped 0.34 percent to 1,353.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 0.01 percent to 2,933.82.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)