Singapore shares are likely to fall on Wednesday following
losses on Wall Street overnight as the failure of Greece to form
a government raised concerns of an upheaval of the euro zone.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1330.66 -0.57% -7.690
USD/JPY 80.27 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7705 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1541.56 -0.16% -2.540
US CRUDE 93.14 -0.89% -0.840
DOW JONES 12632.00 -0.50% -63.35
ASIA ADRS 117.13 -1.16% -1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
> S&P 500 in third straight drop, JC Penney off late
> Prices flat as Greece ofsets profit-taking
> Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns
> Gold hits 4-1/2 mo low, Greece heads for elections
> Brent rise boosts premium to slumping U.S. crude
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodity firm Olam said its net profit for the third
quarter fell 22.5 percent to S$98.7 million from a year ago,
hurt by lower sales from its industrial raw materials segment.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines filled 68.5 percent of the space on its
planes for passengers and cargo in April, lower than the 69.6
percent in March but slightly higher than the 68 percent a year
earlier.
-- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD
- United Engineers said its first quarter net profit fell 50
percent to S$9.7 million from a year ago, hurt by the absence of
revenue from property development and a one-off sale of its unit
UE Print Media Hub.
-- OCEANUS GROUP
- Abalone breeder Oceanus Group said it swung to a loss of
39.1 million yuan in the first quarter, compared to a net profit
of 121.9 million yuan a year ago, hit partly by higher operating
expenses.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.44 percent on Tuesday to 2,876.70 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.50 percent
to 12,632.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.57
percent to 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
0.30 percent to 2,893.76.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)