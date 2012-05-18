SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore shares may fall on
Friday as an escalating banking crisis in Spain and the
political uncertainty in Greece fueled concerns of a euro zone
break-up.
Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second largest
oil rig builder, may be in focus after announcing it had secured
three contracts worth a total of S$130 million ($103 million).
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1304.86 -1.51% -19.940
USD/JPY 79.4 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7022 -- 0.012
SPOT GOLD 1574.78 0.10% 1.530
US CRUDE 92.61 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 12442.49 -1.24% -156.06
ASIA ADRS 114.51 -0.59% -0.68
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day
> U.S. bonds climb on weak data, Europe worries
> Yen advances; Greece, Spain woes slam euro
> Gold rallies from rout on technicals; dead-cat bounce
> Oil skids on euro zone woes, weak economic data
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD
- Healthway Medical said on Thursday it plans to place out
up to 135 million new shares at S$0.075 each, a 7.4 percent
discount to the last closing price of S$0.081.
The proceeds of around S$10.1 million will be used for
business expansion in Singapore and China, loan repayment, as
well as working capital and corporate purposes, it said.
-- UNITED INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD
- United Industrial said its subsidiary had awarded the main
building contract worth about S$337 million for the UIC Building
Redevelopment Project at 5 Shenton Way, Singapore, to Samsung C
& T Corp. Construction is scheduled to start in September 2012.
-- IPC CORP LTD
- IPC Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a piece of
land to build a 75-unit condominium project in Oiso, Japan. The
project, costing a total of around 2.48 billion yen ($31.2
million), is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of
2013.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dropped
0.30 percent on Thursday to 2,822.61 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.24 percent
to 12,442.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.51 percent to 1,304.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index
fell 2.10 percent to 2,813.69.
($1 = 79.5400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)