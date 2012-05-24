SINGAPORE, May 24 Singapore shares may see a
weak start, as investors remain wary of a messy Greek exit from
the euro zone and ahead of key Chinese manufacturing data later
in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1318.86 0.17% 2.230
USD/JPY 79.42 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.738 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1558.96 -0.14% -2.120
US CRUDE 90.29 0.43% 0.390
DOW JONES 12496.15 -0.05% -6.66
ASIA ADRS 113.25 -0.78% -0.89
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St finishes flat in late reversal
> Bonds climb on Greece exit fears
> Euro hits nearly 2-year low on Greek exit fears
> Gold lower but recovers some ground
> Oil drops on Iran talks, brimming U.S. supply
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- United Overseas Bank said it has established a HK$30
billion certificate of deposit programme. Net proceeds from the
issue of the security will be used for its Hong Kong branch's
funding requirements.
-- BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LTD
- Bukit Sembawang Estates said its fourth quarter net profit
fell 18 percent to S$21.5 million from a year ago, hurt by a
slide in revenue.
-- SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORP LTD
- Singapore Shipping Corp said its fourth quarter net profit
rose 43.8 percent to $2.1 million from a year ago, helped by a
19.7 percent rise in revenue.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.53 percent on Wednesday to 2,780.42 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.05 percent
to 12,496.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.17
percent to 1,318.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
0.39 percent to 2,850.12.
