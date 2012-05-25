SINGAPORE, May 25 Singapore shares may open
higher on Friday, tracking a rise on Wall Street, but gains may
be limited on persistent fears that Greece may have to exit the
euro zone.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1320.68 0.14% 1.820
USD/JPY 79.62 0.1% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.786 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1556.89 -0.09% -1.360
US CRUDE 90.87 0.23% 0.210
DOW JONES 12529.75 0.27% 33.60
ASIA ADRS 112.63 -0.55% -0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the maximum stake
a single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50
percent, a move that could scupper Singapore-based DBS Group's
$7.3 billion bid for Bank Danamon.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES
- Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses, said on
Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit tripled from a year
earlier, boosted by fair value gains on its properties in China
and Japan.
-- STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD
- Property company Stamford Land said its full-year net
profit fell 11 percent to S$53.4 million from a year earlier. It
said overseas markets would contribute less to its earnings due
to the weak economic environment and strong Australian dollar.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dipped
0.03 percent on Thursday to 2,779.53 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.27
percent to 12,529.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 0.14 percent to 1,320.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.38 percent to 2,839.38.
