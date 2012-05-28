SINGAPORE, May 28 Singapore shares may rise on Monday after the Tokyo and Seoul markets advanced, with jewellery, property and finance services firm Aspial Corp Ltd likely to be in focus. Aspial said its subsidiary Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corporation Ltd plans to offer new shares and list them on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1317.82 -0.22% -2.860 USD/JPY 79.57 -0.11% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7465 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1575.19 0.10% 1.640 US CRUDE 91.52 0.73% 0.660 DOW JONES 12454.83 -0.60% -74.92 ASIA ADRS 111.72 -0.81% -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street scores weekly gains, but sags for the day > US bond prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid > Euro slides again vs dollar on fears of debt crisis > Gold climbs before US holiday; down on week > Oil edges up on Iran, but posts fourth weekly loss Stocks and factors to watch: -- SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY LTD - Heavy lifting services firm Sin Heng said on Friday that Toyota Tsusho Corp, a member of Toyota Motor Corp group, had acquired a 27 percent stake in the Singapore firm for S$26 million ($20.3 million). Toyota bought around 123.8 million shares in Sin Heng from its controlling shareholder SEAVI Advent Equity V (C) Ltd. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING - ST Engineering said on Friday its unit ST Kinetics had filed a writ petition in the High Court of Delhi to challenge an order to cancel all agreements and bar the Singapore firm from entering into any contract with the Indian Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for 10 years. The writ petition named the Indian Ministry of Defence and the OFB as respondents. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS - SingTel's Australian unit Optus said on Monday the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission made a draft decision to allow the migration of its cable network customers to the new National Broadband Network. -- CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD - China XLX said on Friday it plans to invest around 2.7 billion yuan ($425.6 million) to build a fifth plant in China to expand its production capacity for urea and compound fertiliser and to produce melamine. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index slipped 0.24 percent on Friday to 2,772.75 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.6 percent to 12,454.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.22 percent to 1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.07 percent to 2,837.53. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3439 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 1.2797 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)