SINGAPORE, May 28 Singapore shares may rise on
Monday after the Tokyo and Seoul markets advanced, with
jewellery, property and finance services firm Aspial Corp Ltd
likely to be in focus.
Aspial said its subsidiary Maxi-Cash Financial Services
Corporation Ltd plans to offer new shares and list them on the
Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1317.82 -0.22% -2.860
USD/JPY 79.57 -0.11% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7465 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1575.19 0.10% 1.640
US CRUDE 91.52 0.73% 0.660
DOW JONES 12454.83 -0.60% -74.92
ASIA ADRS 111.72 -0.81% -0.91
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall Street scores weekly gains, but sags for the day
> US bond prices rise as Europe fears promote safety bid
> Euro slides again vs dollar on fears of debt crisis
> Gold climbs before US holiday; down on week
> Oil edges up on Iran, but posts fourth weekly loss
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SIN HENG HEAVY MACHINERY LTD
- Heavy lifting services firm Sin Heng said on Friday that
Toyota Tsusho Corp, a member of Toyota Motor Corp group, had
acquired a 27 percent stake in the Singapore firm for S$26
million ($20.3 million). Toyota bought around 123.8 million
shares in Sin Heng from its controlling shareholder SEAVI Advent
Equity V (C) Ltd.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING
- ST Engineering said on Friday its unit ST Kinetics had
filed a writ petition in the High Court of Delhi to challenge an
order to cancel all agreements and bar the Singapore firm from
entering into any contract with the Indian Ordnance Factory
Board (OFB) for 10 years.
The writ petition named the Indian Ministry of Defence and
the OFB as respondents.
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS
- SingTel's Australian unit Optus said on Monday the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission made a draft
decision to allow the migration of its cable network customers
to the new National Broadband Network.
-- CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD
- China XLX said on Friday it plans to invest around 2.7
billion yuan ($425.6 million) to build a fifth plant in China to
expand its production capacity for urea and compound fertiliser
and to produce melamine.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index slipped
0.24 percent on Friday to 2,772.75 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.6 percent
to 12,454.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.22 percent to 1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.07 percent to 2,837.53.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)