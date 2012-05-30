SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore shares may see a
weak start on Wednesday, fuelled by worries about Spain's
troubled banks and poor fiscal health after Egan-Jones Ratings
cut the country's credit score for the third time in less than a
month.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1332.42 1.11% 14.600
USD/JPY 79.5 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7345 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1553.09 -0.09% -1.450
US CRUDE 90.76 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 12580.69 1.01% 125.86
ASIA ADRS 113.95 2.00% 2.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St rises on Greek bets, Facebook falls 10 pct
> U.S. bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears
> Euro cut to near 2-year low on Spain bank angst
> Gold falls over 1 pct in heavy volume, euro slides
> Oil slips after Spain credit downgrade pressures
Stocks and factors to watch:
- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodity trading firm Olam International said on Tuesday
it will invest $240 million in its first sugar milling asset in
Brazil.
- METRO HOLDINGS LTD
- Property and retail company Metro Holdings said its fourth
quarter net profit jumped 440 percent to S$78.6 million from a
year ago, boosted by a gain on the disposal of one of its units,
which owns Metro City Beijing.
- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
- Biosensors, which makes medical devices, said its fourth
quarter net profit rose 49.5 percent to $27.2 million, helped by
a surge in sales and revenue from licensing and royalties.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.52 percent on Tuesday to 2,801.85 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 1.01
percent to 12,580.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 1.18 percent to 2,870.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 1.11 percent to 1,332.42.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)