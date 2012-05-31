SINGAPORE, May 31 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Thursday, as soaring bond yields in Spain and Italy fuelled worries the two countries will have difficulty financing their debt. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.32 -1.43% -19.100 USD/JPY 78.96 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6153 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1563.15 0.08% 1.250 US CRUDE 87.69 -0.15% -0.130 DOW JONES 12419.86 -1.28% -160.83 ASIA ADRS 111.49 -2.16% -2.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Europe's deepening crisis drags Wall St lower > Europe woes push Treasury 10-yr yield to 60-yr low > Euro falls 1 pct vs U.S. dollar to near 2-year low > Gold rallies late as risk rout revives haven bid > Oil hits 6-month low as risk aversion sweeps markets Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore's telecom regulator on Wednesday imposed a S$400,000 ($313,300) fine on SingTel's mobile phone unit, the largest-ever financial penalty handed out to a telecom firm in the city-state. -- SINGXPRESS LAND - Property and financial services company SingXpress Land said it plans to place 243 million new shares to individual investor Chua Swee Wah at S$0.0126 each, raising net proceeds of about S$3 million. -- GMG GLOBAL LTD - Rubber firm GMG Global said its chief operating officer Han Jianguo has resigned. He will also cease to be the executive director and vice president of the company. GMG has appointed Gu Linmin to be a vice president. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.64 percent on Wednesday to 2.783.95 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.28 percent to 12,419.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.43 percent to 1,313,32. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.17 percent to 2,837.36. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)