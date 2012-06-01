Singapore shares are likely to open down on Friday, following losses on Wall Street overnight on disappointing U.S. economic data and a worsening euro zone debt crisis. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1310.33 -0.23% -2.990 USD/JPY 78.53 0.23% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5696 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1559.15 -0.23% -3.550 US CRUDE 86.55 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12393.45 -0.21% -26.41 ASIA ADRS 111.50 0.01% 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St closes dire month with a whimper > Jittery investors chase US bond yields to record low > European fiscal woes sink euro against dollar, yen > Gold posts 6 pct loss in May despite daily gain > Oil ends with biggest monthly loss since Dec '08 Stocks and factors to watch: -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel, the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has won a contract from a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S to build a jackup rig worth about $560 million. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Indonesia's central bank said it plans to cap single ownership in the country's banks at 40 percent for new investment, a rule that would scupper a $7.3 billion bid by Singapore's DBS for Bank Danamon, Asia's fourth-largest banking deal. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.41 percent on Thursday to 2,772.54 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.21 percent to 12,393.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.23 percent to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.35 percent to 2,827.34. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)