Singapore shares are likely to open down on Friday, following
losses on Wall Street overnight on disappointing U.S. economic
data and a worsening euro zone debt crisis.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1310.33 -0.23% -2.990
USD/JPY 78.53 0.23% 0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5696 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1559.15 -0.23% -3.550
US CRUDE 86.55 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 12393.45 -0.21% -26.41
ASIA ADRS 111.50 0.01% 0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St closes dire month with a whimper
> Jittery investors chase US bond yields to record low
> European fiscal woes sink euro against dollar, yen
> Gold posts 6 pct loss in May despite daily gain
> Oil ends with biggest monthly loss since Dec '08
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Keppel, the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has won a
contract from a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S to build a
jackup rig worth about $560 million.
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- Indonesia's central bank said it plans to cap single
ownership in the country's banks at 40 percent for new
investment, a rule that would scupper a $7.3 billion bid by
Singapore's DBS for Bank Danamon, Asia's
fourth-largest banking deal.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.41 percent on Thursday to 2,772.54 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.21 percent
to 12,393.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.23 percent to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.35 percent to 2,827.34.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)