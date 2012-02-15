Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
SINGAPORE Feb 15 Shares of Sakari Resources Ltd rose as much as 3.8 percent after the Singapore-listed coal miner reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
By 0128 GMT, Sakari's shares were up 3.4 percent at S$2.42, with more than 6.0 million shares traded, making it the third most actively traded stock by value on the Singapore exchange.
Sakari's October-December net profit more than doubled to a quarterly record of $73 million from a year ago, lifted by sales of higher value coal from its Sebuku mine in Indonesia.
CIMB Research, which has an outperform rating on Sakari, said the miner's earnings beat its expectations on the back of higher margins and average selling prices, and expects its Sebuku mine to further drive earnings growth for this year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.