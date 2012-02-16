SINGAPORE Feb 16 OCBC Investment Research has upgraded Singapore-listed coal producer Sakari Resources Ltd to buy from hold and raised its target price to S$2.76 from S$2.06.

By 0142 GMT, Sakari shares were down 0.4 percent at S$2.50.

STATEMENT:

OCBC said it upgraded its recommendation on Sakari on the back of the firm's strong fourth-quarter results and latest output guidance for 2012, coupled with an expected dividend yield of 5 percent.

Sakari's fourth-quarter net profit surged 139 percent to $73 million from a year ago, as sales of higher-value coal from the Northern Leases at Sebuku in Indonesia's Kalimantan helped to lift average selling price to $100 per ton.

For this year, Sakari further expects Sebuku's output to increase from 1.8 million tonnes to 2.5 million tonnes. The output at Sakari's Jembayan mine in east Kalimantan is slated to pick up in the second half of 2012 as new pits come online, OCBC said.

But OCBC warned of rising cash costs as energy prices are seen staying relatively high. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)