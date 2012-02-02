SINGAPORE Feb 2 Shares of Singapore's oil
and gas services firm See Hup Seng Ltd soared as much
as 12 percent, after it said its subsidiary had won a new
five-year contract from its principal supplier to package and
sell asphalt.
By 0155 GMT, shares of See Hup Seng were 9.8 percent higher
at S$0.28 with more than 24.9 million shares traded versus its
average daily volume of 15.3 million over the last five
sessions.
See Hup Seng said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary
TAT Petroleum Pte Ltd secured the contract from its principal
supplier, one of the world's largest refiners of petroleum
products, but did not name the company or the value of the
contract.
"Investors are expecting the contract to provide a boost to
the company's earnings," said a local trader.
See Hup Seng said although the contract will not contribute
significantly to its earnings this year, it is projected to have
a larger and positive impact from 2013.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)