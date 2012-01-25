SINGAPORE Jan 25 Shares of Sembcorp
Marine Ltd rose as much as 3 percent after brokers
cited an industry publication as saying the Singapore rig
builder had won an order for a drillship from a Brazilian firm.
A spokeswoman from Sembcorp Marine declined to comment on
market speculation.
By 0248 GMT on Wednesday, Sembcorp Marine shares were 2.5
percent higher at S$4.87 with 2.6 million shares traded versus
full-day average daily volume of 7.5 million.
Goldman Sachs and Nomura said Sembcorp Marine had received
an order for a drillship from Sete Brasil S.A., citing a report
from oil and gas publication Upstream. Nomura said it believes
the contract could be worth nearly $800 million.
Sembcorp Marine shares rose to their highest since August,
up nearly 28 percent so far this year.
The contract win from Sete Brasil will have a positive
impact on Sembcorp Marine's share price, Goldman said in a
report.
Sembcorp Marine is due to report quarterly results on Feb
20.
Sete Brasil is a firm created by a group of Brazilian banks
and funds to build deep-water rigs for state-run oil company
Petrobras' offshore exploration campaign.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)