SINGAPORE Nov 24 IIFL has downgraded
Asia's second-largest listed bourse Singapore Exchange (SGX)
to sell from reduce and cut its target price to S$5.44
from S$6.12.
STATEMENT:
IIFL has cut its net profit estimate for SGX by 7 percent
for fiscal 2012 and 2 percent for 2013 to reflect a decline in
securities volume.
The brokerage has also lowered its estimate for the average
daily turnover for SGX's securities business for 2012 by 13
percent to S$1.4 billion ($1.07 billion), which is 14 percent
below the year ago.
"Gloomy outlook for global and Asian stock markets continues
to weigh down on SGX securities turnover," said IIFL in a
report.
At 0204 GMT, shares of SGX were 0.33 percent higher at
S$6.06, but have fallen 28 percent since the start of the year.
($1 = 1.3092 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)