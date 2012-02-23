US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
SINGAPORE Feb 23 DMG and Partners started coverage of Singapore's second largest grocer, Sheng Siong Group , with a neutral rating and a price target of S$0.50.
By 0217 GMT, Sheng Siong shares were down 1 percent at S$0.49. The group went public in August and the shares have risen by about 55 percent since then.
STATEMENT:
DMG and Partners said the group holds an 18 percent market share in Singapore's S$4 billion supermarket industry and has a strong balance sheet and free cashflows.
The brokerage said the group was the fastest growing grocer, registering a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent between 2006 and 2010. Comparatively, its competitors NTUC and Dairy Farm, registered growth of 9 percent and 5 percent respectively.
"The recent move into the brand new Mandai Link headquarters is expected to boost operating margins as well as provide the much needed infrastructure to back a larger network of stores," the brokerage said.
DMG said the management's commitment to a 90 percent payout ratio in fiscal year 2012 will translate into a 6 percent yield for investors. (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
