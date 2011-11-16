SINGAPORE Nov 16 OCBC Investment Research has downgraded Singapore Airlines (SIA) to hold from buy and lowered its target price to S$10.85 from S$12.41.

STATEMENT:

OCBC said it had cut its estimate of SIA's profit after tax and minority interests for the 2012 fiscal year ending March by 12.3 percent to S$301.8 million ($233.3 million), citing a less than encouraging start to the second half of 2012 and persistently high fuel prices.

Falling load factors across segments are worrisome for SIA, especially in the current aviation environment, OCBC said. It added that high jet fuel costs are weighing heavily and resulting in razor-thin margins for carriers.

Going forward, SIA needs to taper its capacity growth, particularly if jet fuel price does not come down to a more manageable level, OCBC said.

SIA shares closed at S$11.07 on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.294 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)