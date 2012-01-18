(Refiles to correct date)

SINGAPORE Jan 18 DBS Vickers downgraded Singapore transport operator SMRT Corp Ltd to fully valued from hold and cut its target price to S$1.50 from S$1.91.

By 0239 GMT, SMRT shares were flat at S$1.735.

STATEMENT:

DBS said it believes SMRT's prospective dividend payout could have downside risk on the back of lower profits, higher repair and maintenance costs, as well as possible regulatory policy changes.

DBS has lowered its dividend per share estimate for SMRT's 2013 fiscal year to 7.25 Singapore cents, bringing the prospective dividend yield down to around 4.1 percent.

Numerous management departures over the last 14 months have also added to reasons for not holding on to the stock, DBS said.

Earlier this month, SMRT's chief executive Saw Phaik Hwa resigned. Board member Tan Ek Kia will take charge until a replacement is appointed.

SMRT's announcement came after the subway network suffered three major failures in December, each lasting several hours, prompting calls for Saw's resignation. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)