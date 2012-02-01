SINGAPORE Feb 1 CIMB Research cut its target price for Singapore public transport firm SMRT Corporation Ltd to S$1.55 from S$1.77 and kept its underperform rating.

SMRT shares have fallen by more than 5 percent since mid December when its train operations started having major service disruptions.

STATEMENT:

SMRT said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell nearly 14 percent to S$37 million ($29.5 million), as high operating costs continue to hurt margins.

"The worst has yet to hit SMRT, whose earnings remain at risk of rising operating expense and one-off costs following its recent spate of service disruptions," said CIMB in a report.

SMRT warned that profitability of its train operations in the next 12 months will be affected due to costs arising from recent disruptions in its services.

The brokerage also said SMRT's earnings were no longer stable, due to the risk of fines over the service disruptions, and higher costs due to tighter maintenance requirements. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)