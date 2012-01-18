Singapore Jan 18 JP Morgan downgraded Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in the city-state, to neutral from overweight, but retained its target price at S$3.80.

By 0245 GMT, SPH shares were down 1.3 percent at S$3.66, and have lost about 8 percent since the start of last year.

STATEMENT:

The brokerage said a top bid for a commercial property development site in the north-east of Singapore is a potential risk to dividends due to immediate capital requirements.

JP Morgan has cut its fiscal 2012-2014 earnings estimate by 2 percent to factor in potential costs for the acquisition and development of the site.

The winning bid for the site was 30 percent higher than expectations for the cost of the land, JP Morgan said, explaining that such a move made SPH deviate further from its core publishing business.

While SPH shares outperformed the broader market by 13 percent last year, JP Morgan said a limited cash dividend would mean there will be no positive catalyst for the stock in the near term. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editting by Anshuman Daga)