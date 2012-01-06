SINGAPORE Jan 6 Shares of Singapore semiconductor firm STATS ChipPAC jumped as much as 7 percent on Friday after it started building a factory in Singapore and said it expects to invest an additional $220 million in the city-state over the next few years.

At 0240 GMT, STATS ChipPAC shares were up 5.8 percent at S$0.455 on a volume of 411,000 shares, 2.2 times the average daily volume in the last 30 days.

"It should be positive for the company. You don't expand unless you are confident that things are getting better," said a local trader. "With the floods in Thailand, there may also be some shortfall in the chips and equipment," he added.

STATS ChipPAC said on Thursday a new 197,000 square foot factory in the city-state will expand its manufacturing capabilities for advanced wafer level technologies.

The company added that it had invested around $250 million in Singapore over the last three years to increase its technology offering and manufacturing capacity, and it plans to invest a further $220 million. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)