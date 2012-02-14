SINGAPORE Feb 14 Shares of Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings Ltd surged as much as 9.6 percent on expectations the offshore vessel builder's quarterly results would top market estimates.

STX OSV reports results after the close of trading hours on Tuesday. By 0833 GMT, STX OSV shares were up 8.9 percent at S$1.585 in a broader market up 0.2 percent.

Nearly 31 million shares were traded, 3.9 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days. STX was among the top 20 actively traded stock by volume in the local market.

"Some people think they will report better-than-expected result," said one local analyst. He also pointed to M&A talk surrounding the company.

CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets said in a report last week that it expects STX OSV's 2011 net profit to be 3 percent above the street's expectation, driven by higher margins on 11 vessels the firm delivered this quarter.

A special dividend is also possible, CLSA said. It advised investors to hold the stock for a potential general offer for STX OSV at S$1.70, driven by STX OSV's parent firm's intention to sell its stake in the company.

Last month, South Korea's STX Group said it had chosen JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to manage the sale of its 50.75 percent stake in STX OSV amid ongoing fundraising efforts. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)