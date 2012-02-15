SINGAPORE Feb 15 DMG & Partners upgraded Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd to buy from neutral and raised its target price to S$2.00 from S$1.20.

STX OSV have surged 33.0 percent so far this year and ended at S$1.54 on Tuesday.

STATEMENT:

STX OSV reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations, DMG said. The firm said its fourth quarter net profit more than doubled to 638 million Norwegian krones ($112 million) on higher orders and strong margins.

"Management remained cautious in their new order outlook but we are seeing signs that financing conditions are easing and orders for newbuilds could make a swift return," DMG said in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)