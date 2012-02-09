SINGAPORE Feb 9 CIMB Research has upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns commercial assets, to a trading buy from underperform and raised its target price to S$1.30 from S$1.04.

By 0226 GMT, units of Suntec REIT were 0.83 percent higher at S$1.215, and have gained about 13 percent so far this year.

STATEMENT:

Although CIMB remains bearish on the office sector, it said it expects Suntec to benefit in the current liquidity-fuelled rally.

"We believe Suntec REIT is due for a bounce in this rally," CIMB said in a report, noting that it is the cheapeast among Singapore REITs, trading at 0.6 times its price-to-book value.

The brokerage also said it expects Suntec to renew rents at similar or higher levels this year, given the low rents that were locked in during the last crisis. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)