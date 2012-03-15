SINGAPORE, March 15 Shares of Singapore's
Swiber Holdings Ltd fell as much as 6.4 percent on
Thursday after the offshore services firm proposed a placement
of up to 101.07 million shares at a steep discount to its last
traded price.
The placement at S$0.635 a share represented a 9.74 percent
discount to the volume weighted average price of shares traded
on Tuesday before a Wednesday suspension.
Swiber shares were down 4.3 percent at S$0.675. It had
earlier dropped to S$0.66, the lowest intra-day level since Feb
6.
Swiber aims to raise net proceeds of around S$62.5 million
($49.3 million) to fund general working capital requirements.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)