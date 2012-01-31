SINGAPORE Jan 31 OCBC Investment Research downgraded its rating on Tiger Airways to sell from hold and trimmed its price target to S$0.60 from S$0.65.

By 0230 GMT, the shares were down 2.1 percent at S$0.695 after plunging more than 60 percent last year.

On Monday, Tiger Air reported its third consecutive quarterly loss and warned of a possible "significant" annual loss mainly due to problems with its Australian operation and soaring fuel prices.

OCBC said Tiger Air's net loss was narrowing but not fast enough. High jet fuel prices had curtailed Tiger Air's recovery, the brokerage said in a report.

It said consensus estimates of Tiger Air's full-year losses were set to increase and put pressure on its shares. ($1 = 1.2597 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)