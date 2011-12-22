SINGAPORE Dec 22 OCBC Investment Research has initiated coverage of Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd at hold with a target price of S$0.65.

Although the suspension of Tiger Airways' Australia operations has been lifted, the airlines will likely be hurt by consistently high jet fuel prices, said OCBC in a report.

"Tiger Airways needs time to recover from the aftermath of the suspension of its Australian operations. As such, it is likely to trade at a discount to its peers," said OCBC.

However, the brokerage also noted that Tiger Airways may benefit as its Philippines partner Southeast Asian Airlines has been allowed to start flying from Manila to Cebu and Davao.

At 0326 GMT, Tiger Airways shares were flat at S$0.615. They have fallen about 54 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)