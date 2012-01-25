SINGAPORE Jan 25 CIMB Research upgraded
Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd to
"trading buy" from underperform and raised its target price to
S$0.87 from S$0.50.
By 0128 GMT, shares of Tiger Airways were 0.72 percent
higher at S$0.695. They have plunged by about 59 percent since
the start of last year.
CIMB said a trading buy recommendation means it expects the
stock to rise by more than 5 percent over the next three months.
A regular "outperform" call on the other hand takes a 12 month
view on the stock.
STATEMENT:
CIMB has upgraded Tiger Airways as it expects quarterly
losses to narrow, with the airline becoming profitable in the
fiscal year ending March 2014.
Tiger Airways could benefit from a speedy recovery in its
Australian operations this year, as well as better load factors
and yields in Singapore, CIMB said in a report.
The budget carrier's fleet utilisation in Australia has been
improving since the lifting of a one-and-a-half month suspension
in mid-August, CIMB said.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)