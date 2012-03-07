SINGAPORE, March 7 Shares of Singapore's
Tiger Airways rose as much as 3.3 percent after the
budget carrier's Australian subsidiary received approval to
operate a maximum of 64 sectors per day from October, up from 38
currently.
In a statement on Wednesday, the company also said it will
set up a second Australian base in Sydney. By 10:31 a.m. (0231
GMT), Tiger shares were up 2.7 percent at S$0.775.
The approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of
Australia is with immediate effect, Tiger said.
Company statement: r.reuters.com/gec96s
"With the expected lifting of flying restrictions in
Australia later this year, the second base in Sydney should help
Tiger Australia to ramp up its utilisation of aircraft," OCBC
Investment Research said in a report.
But OCBC warned that the aviation sector faces strong
headwinds due to high jet fuel prices and an uncertain global
economy.
Tiger plans to start its Indonesian joint venture in April,
its chief executive told Reuters last month.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)