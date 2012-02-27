SINGAPORE Feb 27 CIMB Research has raised its target price for Singapore's property developer UOL Group Ltd to S$5.31 from S$4.90 and kept its outperform rating.

By 0118 GMT, shares of UOL were 1.3 percent lower at S$4.73. The stock has risen 18.3 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

UOL posted on Friday a 12 percent fall in full-year net profit to S$664 million, mainly due to higher taxes and lower fair value gains, which was in line with CIMB's estimates.

CIMB said it expected UOL's residential and retail development Lion City to see strong sales when it was launched in the second quarter.

Growth in retail rents would also help offset lower office rents as 40 percent of UOL's retail leases would be due this year, the brokerage added. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)