BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
SINGAPORE Feb 27 CIMB Research has upgraded Singapore electronics contract manufacturer Venture Corp Ltd to neutral from underperform and raised its target price to S$7.66 from S$4.90.
By 0129 GMT, shares of Venture were 2.8 percent higher at S$8.09, and have surged about 30.5 percent since the start of the year.
STATEMENT:
Venture said its fourth quarter net profit fell 30 percent to S$38 million from S$54.2 million a year ago, weighed by lower sales, largely in line with CIMB's forecasts.
However, Venture's cash flows were strong and it ended the year with more than S$300 million in net cash. This allowed it to declare a final dividend of 55 Singapore cents a share, translating to a dividend yield of 7 percent, CIMB said.
"The market may have priced in the weak fourth quarter and possibly first half, from its resilient share price. We think Venture deserves to trade at a higher valuation with the resumption in earnings growth in the second half," said CIMB in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace