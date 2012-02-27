SINGAPORE Feb 27 CIMB Research has upgraded Singapore electronics contract manufacturer Venture Corp Ltd to neutral from underperform and raised its target price to S$7.66 from S$4.90.

By 0129 GMT, shares of Venture were 2.8 percent higher at S$8.09, and have surged about 30.5 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

Venture said its fourth quarter net profit fell 30 percent to S$38 million from S$54.2 million a year ago, weighed by lower sales, largely in line with CIMB's forecasts.

However, Venture's cash flows were strong and it ended the year with more than S$300 million in net cash. This allowed it to declare a final dividend of 55 Singapore cents a share, translating to a dividend yield of 7 percent, CIMB said.

"The market may have priced in the weak fourth quarter and possibly first half, from its resilient share price. We think Venture deserves to trade at a higher valuation with the resumption in earnings growth in the second half," said CIMB in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)