SINGAPORE Dec 12 Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang rose as much as 3.8 percent on Monday after it said it had entered into a joint venture with Qatar Investment Corp to set up two companies, traders said.

At 0155 GMT, Yangzijiang shares traded at S$0.96 with more than 5.2 million shares changing hands.

Yangzijiang said its wholly-owned subsidiary will invest $150 million in one of the companies, YZJ Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd (YOECCL), representing a 60 percent stake in the firm.

"This is providing a boost to Yangzijiang today. It'll help the firm move into the new-build offshore support vessel market," said a local dealer.

DMG & Partners said that while Yangzijiang's valuations, trading at five times its estimated 2012 price-to-earnings ratio, was attractive, the upside in its share price will be limited by the poor outlook for commercial shipbuilding. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)